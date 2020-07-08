QP Wealth Management LLC Buys 574 Shares of Janus Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSML)

QP Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Janus Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSML) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,920 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the quarter. QP Wealth Management LLC owned about 1.07% of Janus Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF worth $593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JSML. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Janus Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 435.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 51,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,403,000 after purchasing an additional 41,613 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Janus Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 105.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 719 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Janus Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 61,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,877,000 after acquiring an additional 1,869 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in Janus Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Janus Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 104.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after acquiring an additional 9,924 shares during the last quarter.

Get Janus Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF alerts:

NASDAQ JSML traded down $1.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.30. The stock had a trading volume of 4,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,052. Janus Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF has a 1 year low of $28.03 and a 1 year high of $48.68. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.39.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 1st were issued a $0.016 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.14%.

Recommended Story: How does a security become overbought?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JSML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Janus Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSML).

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.