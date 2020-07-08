QP Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 3,262 Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

QP Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $538,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VOT. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,482,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,552,000 after purchasing an additional 735,120 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,956,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4,490.6% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 198,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,205,000 after purchasing an additional 194,621 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 986,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,926,000 after purchasing an additional 178,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Group Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC now owns 430,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,592,000 after acquiring an additional 118,874 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $2.00 on Wednesday, reaching $170.25. The company had a trading volume of 146,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,367. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $161.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.67. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $106.07 and a 52-week high of $171.07.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

