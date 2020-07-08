QP Wealth Management LLC Has $1.17 Million Stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

QP Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) by 10.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,250 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,982 shares during the period. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF makes up approximately 1.6% of QP Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. QP Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.08% of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF worth $1,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barber Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 58,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,226,000 after purchasing an additional 3,815 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 204.5% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 4,012 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,406,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,135,000 after buying an additional 215,947 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 11,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 1,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 57.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 261,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,114,000 after buying an additional 95,796 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ FMB traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 126,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,667. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 12-month low of $48.96 and a 12-month high of $57.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $54.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.79.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 26th were paid a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%.

