QP Wealth Management LLC Has $1.91 Million Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

QP Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,823 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 215 shares during the quarter. Danaher accounts for about 2.6% of QP Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. QP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bamco Inc. NY raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,194 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 1st quarter worth about $1,180,000. Rodgers Brothers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. JNB Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 1st quarter worth about $4,483,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,947 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales acquired 1,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $163.00 per share, with a total value of $199,838.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 2,236,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $364,542,002. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rainer Blair sold 3,330 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.96, for a total value of $552,646.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,017,045.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 85,318 shares of company stock worth $13,941,119 in the last three months. 11.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DHR shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price target on shares of Danaher in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Danaher from $187.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Danaher from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Danaher from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Danaher from $147.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.25.

NYSE DHR traded up $2.38 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $184.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,879,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,311,107. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $169.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.60. The firm has a market cap of $128.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.92. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $119.60 and a 52 week high of $184.89.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The conglomerate reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 16.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 25th. Danaher’s payout ratio is presently 16.29%.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

