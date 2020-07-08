QP Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA)

QP Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,351 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 23 shares during the period. Tesla accounts for 2.0% of QP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. QP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla by 486.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,938,142 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,647,443,000 after buying an additional 3,267,141 shares in the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp lifted its holdings in Tesla by 52,300.0% during the first quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 1,310,000 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307,500 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla by 158.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,566,544 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $655,333,000 after purchasing an additional 961,315 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at $357,994,000. Finally, Darsana Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in Tesla during the first quarter valued at $262,000,000. 50.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TSLA traded down $23.98 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1,365.88. 16,227,564 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,976,363. Tesla Inc has a twelve month low of $211.00 and a twelve month high of $1,228.00. The stock has a market cap of $253.19 billion, a PE ratio of -1,534.70 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $962.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $710.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $1.60. Tesla had a negative net margin of 0.55% and a negative return on equity of 1.86%. The business had revenue of $5.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.85 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($2.90) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tesla Inc will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Kimbal Musk sold 7,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $895.00, for a total value of $6,511,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 138,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $123,620,085. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $623.63, for a total transaction of $187,089.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,772,035.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,198 shares of company stock valued at $18,949,072. Company insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

TSLA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday, May 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $910.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $819.00 to $939.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Tesla from $850.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Tesla from $312.00 to $246.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $644.56.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

