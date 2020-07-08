QP Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stake in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI)

QP Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 234,082 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,971 shares during the period. First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF comprises approximately 6.1% of QP Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. QP Wealth Management LLC owned 1.55% of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF worth $4,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $10,004,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 60.3% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 4,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 65.0% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 7,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 2,876 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the first quarter worth about $172,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $278,834,000.

FPEI traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $18.86. 28,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 107,461. First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 12 month low of $14.09 and a 12 month high of $20.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.65 and its 200-day moving average is $18.89.

