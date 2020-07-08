Quark Hits 24 Hour Volume of $1,099.00 (QRK)

Quark (CURRENCY:QRK) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 8th. During the last week, Quark has traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar. Quark has a market capitalization of $6.60 million and $1,099.00 worth of Quark was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Quark coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0249 or 0.00000264 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DigiByte (DGB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000273 BTC.

HunterCoin (HUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000036 BTC.

BitQuark (BTQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Joincoin (J) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC.

About Quark

QRK is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 21st, 2013. Quark’s total supply is 265,245,975 coins. Quark’s official Twitter account is @quarkcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Quark is /r/QuarkCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Quark is www.qrknet.info . Quark’s official message board is www.quarktalk.cc

Quark Coin Trading

Quark can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quark should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quark using one of the exchanges listed above.

