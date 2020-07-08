QunQun (QUN) Market Cap Tops $3.25 Million

QunQun (CURRENCY:QUN) traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 7th. One QunQun coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0045 or 0.00000048 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including $7.50, $18.94, $24.68 and $51.55. Over the last seven days, QunQun has traded up 5.8% against the US dollar. QunQun has a market cap of $3.25 million and $655,986.00 worth of QunQun was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001496 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00045061 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 60.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000848 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $455.07 or 0.04890607 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002759 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00054420 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00017764 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00032235 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002076 BTC.

QunQun Coin Profile

QUN is a coin. It launched on January 5th, 2018. QunQun’s total supply is 1,557,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 728,984,775 coins. QunQun’s official message board is medium.com/@qunqun_io . QunQun’s official Twitter account is @qunqun_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . QunQun’s official website is qunqun.io

Buying and Selling QunQun

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QunQun directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QunQun should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QunQun using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

