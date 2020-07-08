RadioIO (OTCMKTS:RAIO) Stock Price Up 1,190.3%

Shares of RadioIO Inc (OTCMKTS:RAIO) were up 1,190.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.04 and last traded at $0.04, approximately 100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 2,217 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.00.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.01.

About RadioIO (OTCMKTS:RAIO)

Radioio, Inc operates an Internet media platform that provides streamed music to targeted audiences. Radioio broadcasts 140 streaming channels, and offers Internet radio services, including customized channels with various genres of music ranging from high-brow classical to acid rock. The company also provides a background music and messaging ecosystem for large franchise businesses and other vertical markets, such as retail, hospitality, and health and wellness.

