Raven Protocol (RAVEN) Price Tops $0.0004

Raven Protocol (CURRENCY:RAVEN) traded 21% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 7th. Over the last seven days, Raven Protocol has traded 4.7% lower against the dollar. Raven Protocol has a total market cap of $1.50 million and approximately $6,878.00 worth of Raven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Raven Protocol token can now be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance DEX and Bilaxy.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010789 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002109 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $184.80 or 0.01991721 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.79 or 0.00180938 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00062958 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0766 or 0.00000826 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000187 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 20.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.65 or 0.00114791 BTC.

Raven Protocol Token Profile

Raven Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,212,272,109 tokens. Raven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Raven Protocol is medium.com/ravenprotocol . The official website for Raven Protocol is www.ravenprotocol.com

Buying and Selling Raven Protocol

Raven Protocol can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance DEX and Bilaxy. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raven Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Raven Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Raven Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

