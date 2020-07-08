Red Pulse Phoenix Trading Up 11.7% Over Last 7 Days (PHX)

Red Pulse Phoenix (CURRENCY:PHX) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 7th. Over the last week, Red Pulse Phoenix has traded up 11.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Red Pulse Phoenix token can currently be bought for $0.0034 or 0.00000037 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Red Pulse Phoenix has a market capitalization of $2.85 million and approximately $222,032.00 worth of Red Pulse Phoenix was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Red Pulse Phoenix alerts:

Phoenix (PHX) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Wowbit (WWB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Bridge Protocol (BRDG) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC.

ZCore (ZCR) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000216 BTC.

CARDbuyers (BCARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

QYNO (QNO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Mogwai (MOG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Red Pulse Phoenix Token Profile

PHX is a token. Its launch date was October 17th, 2017. Red Pulse Phoenix’s total supply is 1,362,278,592 tokens and its circulating supply is 829,588,687 tokens. The official website for Red Pulse Phoenix is www.redpulse.com/landing . The Reddit community for Red Pulse Phoenix is /r/RedPulseToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Red Pulse Phoenix’s official Twitter account is @red_pulse_china and its Facebook page is accessible here . Red Pulse Phoenix’s official message board is blog.red-pulse.com

Red Pulse Phoenix Token Trading

Red Pulse Phoenix can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Red Pulse Phoenix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Red Pulse Phoenix should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Red Pulse Phoenix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Red Pulse Phoenix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Red Pulse Phoenix and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.