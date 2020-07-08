Redfin Corp (NASDAQ:RDFN) CTO Bridget Frey Sells 5,000 Shares

Redfin Corp (NASDAQ:RDFN) CTO Bridget Frey sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.51, for a total value of $212,550.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 107,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,573,098.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Redfin stock traded up $1.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.69. 1,129,840 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,694,854. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 3.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.12. The firm has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of -52.77 and a beta of 2.04. Redfin Corp has a twelve month low of $9.63 and a twelve month high of $43.90.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.11. Redfin had a negative return on equity of 23.57% and a negative net margin of 8.57%. The firm had revenue of $191.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.77 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.74) EPS. Redfin’s quarterly revenue was up 73.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Redfin Corp will post -0.99 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Stephens boosted their price target on Redfin from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. ValuEngine cut Redfin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Redfin from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Redfin from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Redfin in a research note on Friday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.75.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDFN. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Redfin in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $521,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Redfin during the first quarter worth $697,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Redfin by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 1,918 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Redfin during the fourth quarter worth $93,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Redfin by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 2,077 shares in the last quarter. 88.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Redfin Corporation operates as a real estate brokerage company in the United States. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in purchase or sell their residential property. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells residential properties.

