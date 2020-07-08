Revain Price Reaches $0.0108 on Top Exchanges (REV)

Revain (CURRENCY:REV) traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 8th. During the last week, Revain has traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar. Revain has a market cap of $5.17 million and $1.28 million worth of Revain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Revain token can currently be purchased for about $0.0108 or 0.00000114 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia, Kucoin, HitBTC and YoBit.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010596 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $189.76 or 0.02012459 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.24 or 0.00182790 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.29 or 0.00066691 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0801 or 0.00000849 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000191 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.04 or 0.00117030 BTC.

Revain Profile

Revain’s genesis date was August 4th, 2017. Revain’s total supply is 479,271,051 tokens. The Reddit community for Revain is /r/revain_org and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Revain is revain.org . Revain’s official message board is medium.com/revain . Revain’s official Twitter account is @Revain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

Revain Token Trading

Revain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitFlip, BitForex, Kuna, Mercatox, Kucoin, HitBTC, C-CEX, BTC-Alpha, YoBit, Cryptopia and OKEx. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Revain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Revain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Revain using one of the exchanges listed above.

