Rise Price Reaches $0.0080 on Top Exchanges (RISE)

Rise (CURRENCY:RISE) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 8th. In the last seven days, Rise has traded down 6% against the dollar. Rise has a total market cap of $1.23 million and approximately $198.00 worth of Rise was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rise coin can currently be bought for $0.0080 or 0.00000085 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00028354 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003086 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000353 BTC.

High Performance Blockchain (HPB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001119 BTC.

MUSE (MUSE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004391 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 40.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Zipper (ZIP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Growers International (GRWI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00003998 BTC.

Blockpool (BPL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000205 BTC.

About Rise

RISE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on June 24th, 2016. Rise’s total supply is 153,539,663 coins. Rise’s official message board is medium.com/rise-vision . Rise’s official Twitter account is @RiseVisionTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Rise is /r/RiseVision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Rise’s official website is rise.vision

Buying and Selling Rise

Rise can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rise directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rise should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rise using one of the exchanges listed above.

