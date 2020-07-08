Rocky Mountain High Brands (OTCMKTS:RMHB) Stock Price Up 7.7%

Shares of Rocky Mountain High Brands Inc (OTCMKTS:RMHB) rose 7.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.03 and last traded at $0.03, approximately 676,002 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 15% from the average daily volume of 586,874 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.03.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.03.

About Rocky Mountain High Brands (OTCMKTS:RMHB)

Rocky Mountain High Brands, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells hemp-infused food and beverage products. It offers naturally flavored hemp-infused beverages, such as citrus and mango energy drinks, black tea, and lemonade; and a low-calorie hemp-infused coconut lime energy drink. The company also provides hemp-infused mango and mixed berry energy shots; and Eagle Spirit Spring Water, which is a high alkaline spring water.

