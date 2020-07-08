Royal Gold, Inc (NASDAQ:RGLD) Short Interest Update

Royal Gold, Inc (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,170,000 shares, a decline of 23.5% from the June 15th total of 1,530,000 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 706,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Royal Gold stock traded up $2.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $124.87. 844,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 727,910. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 3.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.80. Royal Gold has a 12 month low of $59.78 and a 12 month high of $139.63. The business’s 50-day moving average is $124.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.88.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.01. Royal Gold had a net margin of 35.75% and a return on equity of 6.93%. The company had revenue of $136.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. Royal Gold’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Royal Gold will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Royal Gold’s payout ratio is 77.24%.

RGLD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley upped their price target on Royal Gold from $151.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. ValuEngine lowered Royal Gold from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Royal Gold from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, May 15th. Barclays upgraded Royal Gold from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Royal Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.25.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Royal Gold in the first quarter worth $3,676,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Royal Gold by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 183,505 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,433,000 after purchasing an additional 7,396 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Royal Gold by 44.1% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,143 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Royal Gold by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 12,944 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 2,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems increased its position in shares of Royal Gold by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 12,496 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,527,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.60% of the company’s stock.

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, cobalt, and molybdenum.

