Royalty North Partners (CVE:RNP) Reaches New 52-Week High at $0.35

Shares of Royalty North Partners Ltd (CVE:RNP) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.35 and last traded at C$0.35, with a volume of 1000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.25.

The firm has a market cap of $2.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.02, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10.

Get Royalty North Partners alerts:

In other news, Director Nolan Allan Watson acquired 100,000 shares of Royalty North Partners stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.26 per share, with a total value of C$26,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,127,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$293,220.46.

Royalty North Partners Ltd. provides loan and royalty financing to companies in non-resource-based sectors looking for growth/acquisition capital, recapitalization, or succession liquidity. The company was formerly known as Bluefire Mining Corp. and changed its name to Royalty North Partners Ltd. in February 2016.

Further Reading: CD Ladder

Receive News & Ratings for Royalty North Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royalty North Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.