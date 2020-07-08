Safex Token (SFT) Reaches Market Cap of $6.95 Million

Safex Token (CURRENCY:SFT) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 8th. During the last week, Safex Token has traded down 12.8% against the dollar. One Safex Token token can now be bought for $0.0037 or 0.00000039 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin and Coindeal. Safex Token has a market cap of $6.95 million and $7,336.00 worth of Safex Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Safex Token

SFT is a token. It launched on November 17th, 2017. Safex Token’s total supply is 1,885,974,016 tokens. The official website for Safex Token is safex.io . The Reddit community for Safex Token is /r/safex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Safex Token’s official message board is safe.exchange . Safex Token’s official Twitter account is @SportsFix_io

Buying and Selling Safex Token

Safex Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and Coindeal. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safex Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Safex Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Safex Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

