SAIPEM S P A/ADR (OTCMKTS:SAPMY) Stock Price Down 1.8%

SAIPEM S P A/ADR (OTCMKTS:SAPMY)’s stock price traded down 1.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $4.93 and last traded at $4.93, 664 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 96% from the average session volume of 17,696 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.02.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of SAIPEM S P A/ADR in a report on Friday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of SAIPEM S P A/ADR in a report on Monday, May 4th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of SAIPEM S P A/ADR in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of SAIPEM S P A/ADR in a report on Monday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SAIPEM S P A/ADR currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.48.

Saipem S.p.A. engages in the engineering, drilling, and construction of projects in the energy and infrastructure sectors worldwide. The company operates through five divisions: Offshore Engineering & Construction (E&C), Onshore E&C, Offshore Drilling, Onshore Drilling, and Floaters segments.

