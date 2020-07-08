SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) saw a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,730,000 shares, an increase of 21.9% from the June 15th total of 3,060,000 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 902,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.1 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SAP by 1.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 593,692 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $83,117,000 after buying an additional 6,788 shares during the period. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of SAP during the second quarter worth $252,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SAP by 38.4% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,068 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the period. Cox Capital Mgt LLC lifted its stake in shares of SAP by 1.5% during the second quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 16,064 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,249,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in SAP by 173.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 90,946 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,050,000 after purchasing an additional 57,677 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SAP shares. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet raised SAP from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Oppenheimer started coverage on SAP in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $137.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on SAP from $145.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.63.

SAP traded up $2.89 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $146.95. 431,223 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 900,481. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $126.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. SAP has a 12-month low of $90.89 and a 12-month high of $147.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.02, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.96.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The software maker reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.03. SAP had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 15.27%. The business had revenue of $6.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that SAP will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

About SAP

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

