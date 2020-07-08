Scala (XLA) Market Cap Reaches $777,932.99

Scala (CURRENCY:XLA) traded 30.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 7th. During the last seven days, Scala has traded 61% higher against the U.S. dollar. Scala has a total market capitalization of $777,932.99 and $2,166.00 worth of Scala was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Scala coin can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including Crex24, TradeOgre and STEX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010759 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002120 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $186.09 or 0.01999866 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.91 or 0.00181740 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.85 or 0.00062843 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00000828 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000187 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 20.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.77 or 0.00115708 BTC.

About Scala

Scala’s total supply is 8,749,829,804 coins and its circulating supply is 8,623,829,804 coins. The official message board for Scala is medium.com/scala-network . Scala’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Scala is scalaproject.io . The Reddit community for Scala is /r/ScalaNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Scala

Scala can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, STEX and TradeOgre. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scala directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Scala should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Scala using one of the exchanges listed above.

