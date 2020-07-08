Schroder Income Growth Fund PLC (LON:SCF) Plans GBX 2.50 Dividend

Schroder Income Growth Fund PLC (LON:SCF) declared a dividend on Monday, June 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 9th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share on Friday, July 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 9th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
SCF stock opened at GBX 249 ($3.06) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $173.78 million and a P/E ratio of 20.08. Schroder Income Growth Fund has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1.71 ($0.02) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 267 ($3.29). The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 246.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 248.68.
About Schroder Income Growth Fund
