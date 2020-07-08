Schroder Income Growth Fund PLC (LON:SCF) Plans GBX 2.50 Dividend

Schroder Income Growth Fund PLC (LON:SCF) declared a dividend on Monday, June 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 9th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share on Friday, July 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 9th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

SCF stock opened at GBX 249 ($3.06) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $173.78 million and a P/E ratio of 20.08. Schroder Income Growth Fund has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1.71 ($0.02) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 267 ($3.29). The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 246.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 248.68.

About Schroder Income Growth Fund

Schroder Income Growth Fund plc is an open ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Schroder Investment Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the FTSE All Share Total Return Index.

