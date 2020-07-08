SCRIV NETWORK Trading Up 10.3% Over Last 7 Days (SCRIV)

SCRIV NETWORK (CURRENCY:SCRIV) traded 14.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 8th. One SCRIV NETWORK coin can now be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges including STEX, Crex24 and Graviex. SCRIV NETWORK has a market cap of $20,699.15 and approximately $29.00 worth of SCRIV NETWORK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, SCRIV NETWORK has traded 10.3% higher against the US dollar.

SCRIV NETWORK Profile

SCRIV NETWORK (SCRIV) is a PoW + Masternodes coin that uses the TRIBUS hashing algorithm. It launched on March 10th, 2018. SCRIV NETWORK’s total supply is 42,007,077 coins and its circulating supply is 24,744,362 coins. The official website for SCRIV NETWORK is scriv.network. The official message board for SCRIV NETWORK is steemit.com/@scriv. The Reddit community for SCRIV NETWORK is /r/SCRIV and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SCRIV NETWORK’s official Twitter account is @scriv_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

SCRIV NETWORK can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, Crex24 and Graviex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SCRIV NETWORK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SCRIV NETWORK should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SCRIV NETWORK using one of the exchanges listed above.

