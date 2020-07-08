SECOM LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:SOMLY) Trading Up 1.4%

SECOM LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:SOMLY)’s stock price was up 1.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $22.20 and last traded at $22.09, approximately 4,100 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 23,226 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.78.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SOMLY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SECOM LTD/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of SECOM LTD/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st.

The company has a market capitalization of $20.32 billion, a PE ratio of 25.69 and a beta of 0.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.20.

SECOM CO., LTD. provides security services in Japan and internationally. The company provides online security; remote imaging security; and building management systems for condominiums and apartments, shops, offices, warehouses, factories, and other commercial and industrial establishments, as well as financial institutions; emergency medical alert system for seniors; large-scale proprietary; and camera systems.

