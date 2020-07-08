Sequans Communications SA (NYSE:SQNS) Short Interest Down 34.5% in June

Sequans Communications SA (NYSE:SQNS) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 95,900 shares, a drop of 34.5% from the June 15th total of 146,400 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 295,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SQNS shares. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Sequans Communications in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price objective for the company. ValuEngine lowered Sequans Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Sequans Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, May 30th. B. Riley initiated coverage on Sequans Communications in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target (up previously from $7.00) on shares of Sequans Communications in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.21.

Get Sequans Communications alerts:

Shares of Sequans Communications stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $6.93. The stock had a trading volume of 389,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,924. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.53 and a beta of 1.36. Sequans Communications has a 1 year low of $1.68 and a 1 year high of $7.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.03.

Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.73 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Sequans Communications will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Sequans Communications stock. Roubaix Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sequans Communications SA (NYSE:SQNS) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 83,457 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,000. Roubaix Capital LLC owned approximately 0.35% of Sequans Communications at the end of the most recent quarter. 41.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sequans Communications Company Profile

Sequans Communications SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in fabless designing, developing, and supplying 4G LTE semiconductor solutions for wireless broadband and Internet of Things applications. Its solutions incorporate baseband processor and radio frequency (RF) transceiver integrated circuits along with proprietary signal processing techniques, algorithms, and software stacks.

See Also: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Sequans Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sequans Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.