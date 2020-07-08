Shengkai Innovations (OTCMKTS:VALV) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shengkai Innovations Inc (OTCMKTS:VALV) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.01. Shengkai Innovations shares last traded at $0.01, with a volume of 10,876 shares traded.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.01.

Shengkai Innovations Company Profile (OTCMKTS:VALV)

Shengkai Innovations, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes ceramic valves for industrial use in the People's Republic of China. The company provides ceramic valves in various categories, including gate, ball, back, adjustable, cut-off, and special valves. It also offers various services related to industrial ceramic valves consisting of manufacture, installation, and maintenance of general industrial ceramic valves, as well as the design and manufacture of a range of non-standard ceramic valves.

