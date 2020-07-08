Short Interest in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) Drops By 23.1%

Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) saw a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 24,220,000 shares, a drop of 23.1% from the June 15th total of 31,500,000 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,360,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Shares of AMCR stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $10.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,153,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,217,801. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.41 and a beta of 0.88. Amcor has a one year low of $5.80 and a one year high of $11.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. Amcor had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 4.32%. Amcor’s quarterly revenue was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amcor will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 28th were given a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 27th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.41%.

AMCR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Amcor in a report on Monday, June 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.50 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Amcor in a report on Friday, March 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Amcor from $7.50 to $9.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Amcor in a report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.50 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amcor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.50.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMCR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amcor by 6.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,522,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,762,000 after purchasing an additional 5,617,023 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amcor by 3.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,568,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,953,000 after purchasing an additional 778,313 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Amcor by 54.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,659,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,798,000 after purchasing an additional 4,486,391 shares in the last quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amcor during the first quarter valued at approximately $76,166,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Amcor by 29.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,223,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,891,000 after purchasing an additional 2,121,242 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.50% of the company’s stock.

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, pharmaceutical, medical, home and personal care, and other products worldwide. It provides flexible packaging products, specialty cartons, plastic bottles and jars, and capsules and closures. The company is based in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

