Short Interest in Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) Expands By 19.2%

Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,550,000 shares, an increase of 19.2% from the June 15th total of 10,530,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,870,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days. Currently, 3.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several research firms recently commented on COG. Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Siebert Williams Shank restated a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cabot Oil & Gas currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 100.5% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,722 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 168.3% during the 4th quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 1,945 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. 94.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE COG traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $18.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,413,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,637,090. The stock has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a PE ratio of 15.50 and a beta of 0.21. Cabot Oil & Gas has a fifty-two week low of $13.06 and a fifty-two week high of $24.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $386.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $383.19 million. Cabot Oil & Gas had a net margin of 26.07% and a return on equity of 18.70%. The firm’s revenue was down 39.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Cabot Oil & Gas will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 174,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

