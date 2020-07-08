Short Interest in Columbia Financial Inc (NASDAQ:CLBK) Increases By 10.1%

Columbia Financial Inc (NASDAQ:CLBK) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 749,600 shares, an increase of 10.1% from the June 15th total of 680,800 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 209,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CLBK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Columbia Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Columbia Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th.

In other Columbia Financial news, Director Michael Jr. Massood purchased 3,170 shares of Columbia Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.81 per share, for a total transaction of $43,777.70. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,600 shares in the company, valued at $22,096. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Columbia Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Columbia Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Columbia Financial by 37.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 1,928 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Columbia Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Columbia Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $147,000. 17.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CLBK traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $13.05. 7,244 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 217,404. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.50 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Columbia Financial has a 12 month low of $12.00 and a 12 month high of $17.34.

Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $57.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.80 million. Columbia Financial had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 4.85%. On average, analysts expect that Columbia Financial will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

Columbia Financial Company Profile

Columbia Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia Bank that provides financial services to businesses and consumers in the United States. The company offers non-interest bearing demand deposits, such as individual checking and commercial checking accounts; interest-bearing demand accounts comprising interest earning checking accounts and municipal accounts; and savings and club accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

