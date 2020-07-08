Short Interest in Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP (NYSE:SBS) Decreases By 24.7%

Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP (NYSE:SBS) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,320,000 shares, a decline of 24.7% from the June 15th total of 3,080,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,000,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SBS. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its holdings in Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP by 24.2% in the first quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 9,632,567 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $70,829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875,964 shares during the period. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. acquired a new stake in Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP in the first quarter worth about $9,680,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP in the fourth quarter worth about $11,236,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP by 1,046.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 718,017 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,299,000 after purchasing an additional 655,362 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP in the fourth quarter worth about $9,724,000. 11.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th.

Shares of Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.82. 35,503 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,471,484. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.05 and its 200 day moving average is $10.99. The stock has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a PE ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.74. Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP has a 12 month low of $5.54 and a 12 month high of $15.40.

Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP (NYSE:SBS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $912.92 million during the quarter. Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP had a net margin of 14.39% and a return on equity of 18.28%.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 6th. Investors of record on Monday, May 4th were issued a $0.2518 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 1st.

About Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo-SABESP provides basic and environmental sanitation services, and supplies treated water and sewage services on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in the state of São Paulo. It provides water supply, sanitary sewage, urban rainwater management and drainage, urban cleaning, and solid waste management services, as well as related activities, including the planning, operation, maintenance, and commercialization of energy.

