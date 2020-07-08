Short Interest in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Decreases By 14.8%

CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,690,000 shares, a drop of 14.8% from the June 15th total of 7,850,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,690,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of CSX traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $69.10. The company had a trading volume of 2,969,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,999,586. The company has a market capitalization of $53.77 billion, a PE ratio of 16.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. CSX has a one year low of $46.81 and a one year high of $80.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $69.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.74.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.06. CSX had a return on equity of 27.27% and a net margin of 27.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that CSX will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.94%.

In other CSX news, EVP Mark Kenneth Wallace sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.79, for a total transaction of $1,455,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,240,163.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Paul C. Hilal sold 700,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.31, for a total value of $47,817,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $716,503.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CSX. Ballast Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CSX during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Private Ocean LLC grew its stake in CSX by 147.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 503 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in CSX during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CSX during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in CSX during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on CSX in a report on Thursday, March 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of CSX in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Raymond James dropped their target price on CSX from $80.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on CSX from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. CSX has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.29.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

