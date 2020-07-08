Short Interest in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) Declines By 23.1%

Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,860,000 shares, a drop of 23.1% from the June 15th total of 2,420,000 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 550,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days.

Donaldson stock traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.01. The stock had a trading volume of 342,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 560,679. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.48. Donaldson has a 1-year low of $31.08 and a 1-year high of $58.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.82.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $629.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $606.01 million. Donaldson had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 29.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Donaldson will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.01%.

In other Donaldson news, CEO Tod E. Carpenter sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.24, for a total transaction of $502,400.00. Also, SVP Thomas R. Scalf sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.24, for a total value of $62,800.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 28,277 shares of company stock worth $1,420,636. 1.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C lifted its stake in Donaldson by 1.6% in the first quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 2,724,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $105,259,000 after acquiring an additional 43,114 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Donaldson by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,215,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $127,672,000 after buying an additional 8,469 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in shares of Donaldson by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 2,150,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,082,000 after buying an additional 102,973 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Donaldson by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,507,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,217,000 after buying an additional 36,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Management Inc. WI lifted its stake in shares of Donaldson by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 1,280,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,464,000 after buying an additional 294,075 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.76% of the company’s stock.

DCI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Donaldson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Donaldson in a report on Friday, June 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Donaldson from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Donaldson in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.00.

Donaldson Company Profile

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. It operates through Engine Products and Industrial Products segments. The Engine Products segment offers replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

