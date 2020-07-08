Short Interest in Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) Grows By 21.3%

Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 902,200 shares, an increase of 21.3% from the June 15th total of 743,700 shares. Approximately 3.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 273,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EIG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Employers from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Boenning Scattergood downgraded shares of Employers from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on shares of Employers from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Employers from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th.

EIG stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.28. The stock had a trading volume of 169,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,919. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.17. The firm has a market cap of $888.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 0.14. Employers has a twelve month low of $25.53 and a twelve month high of $45.23.

Employers (NYSE:EIG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.18). Employers had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 7.47%. The business had revenue of $188.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Employers will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Michael Scott Paquette acquired 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.32 per share, for a total transaction of $219,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 27,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $818,409.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas D. Dirks acquired 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.17 per share, for a total transaction of $175,020.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 474,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,836,701.99. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 30,310 shares of company stock worth $890,371. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Employers during the 4th quarter worth $28,830,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Employers during the first quarter worth about $8,796,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Employers by 675.4% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 140,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,706,000 after acquiring an additional 122,679 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Employers by 43.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 331,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,832,000 after acquiring an additional 99,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Employers by 8.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,087,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,071,000 after acquiring an additional 88,564 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

Employers Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. It offers workers' compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries. The company markets its products through independent local, regional, and national agents and brokers; alternative distribution channels comprising its partners; and through national, regional, and local trade groups and associations, as well as directly to customers.

