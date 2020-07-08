Short Interest in Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (NYSE:FND) Declines By 24.0%

Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (NYSE:FND) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,420,000 shares, a drop of 24.0% from the June 15th total of 7,130,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,750,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days. Approximately 5.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of NYSE FND traded down $0.68 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.27. The stock had a trading volume of 842,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,539,181. Floor & Decor has a fifty-two week low of $24.36 and a fifty-two week high of $62.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.88. The company has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.79, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 2.08.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.09. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 17.08% and a net margin of 7.39%. The business had revenue of $554.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $537.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Floor & Decor will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FND. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Floor & Decor from $61.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Floor & Decor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Floor & Decor from $35.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Floor & Decor from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Floor & Decor from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Floor & Decor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.45.

In other news, CFO Trevor Lang sold 64,779 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.51, for a total value of $3,790,219.29. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 262,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,352,555.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas V. Taylor sold 43,676 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.85, for a total value of $2,570,332.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 280,344 shares in the company, valued at $16,498,244.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,049,034 shares of company stock worth $308,816,080 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Floor & Decor during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Floor & Decor during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Financial Architects Inc grew its stake in Floor & Decor by 400.0% during the 1st quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Floor & Decor during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Floor & Decor during the 1st quarter worth $40,000.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

