Short Interest in Golden Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:GDEN) Declines By 25.3%

Golden Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:GDEN) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 562,400 shares, a decline of 25.3% from the June 15th total of 752,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 474,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days. Currently, 3.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In related news, EVP Sean T. Higgins sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.22, for a total transaction of $45,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $683,554.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 38.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Buckley Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Golden Entertainment during the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Golden Entertainment by 195.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 3,750 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new position in Golden Entertainment in the first quarter worth $77,000. 1060 Capital LLC lifted its position in Golden Entertainment by 37.2% in the first quarter. 1060 Capital LLC now owns 171,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 46,534 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Golden Entertainment during the first quarter valued at $130,000. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GDEN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Golden Entertainment in a report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Golden Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. ValuEngine raised Golden Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Golden Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

GDEN stock traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.22. The stock had a trading volume of 433,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 338,668. The firm has a market cap of $249.93 million, a PE ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.82, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.56. Golden Entertainment has a 12-month low of $3.55 and a 12-month high of $21.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.80.

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.54). Golden Entertainment had a negative net margin of 6.82% and a negative return on equity of 14.97%. The business had revenue of $207.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.13 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Golden Entertainment will post -4.7 EPS for the current year.

About Golden Entertainment

Golden Entertainment, Inc engages in the development, finance, management, and ownership of casino properties. It operates through the Distributed Gaming and Casinos segments. The Distributed Gaming segment involves in the installation, maintenance, and operation of slots and amusement devices in non-casino locations such as grocery stores, convenience stores, liquor stores, restaurants, bars, and taverns; and the operation of wholly-owned branded taverns targeting local patrons.

