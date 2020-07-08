Short Interest in HyreCar Inc (NASDAQ:HYRE) Drops By 16.8%

HyreCar Inc (NASDAQ:HYRE) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 751,100 shares, a decline of 16.8% from the June 15th total of 903,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 263,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days. Currently, 5.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HYRE. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.25 target price on shares of HyreCar in a report on Friday, May 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HyreCar from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2.50 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Lake Street Capital restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of HyreCar in a report on Friday, May 29th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of HyreCar in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.50 target price on shares of HyreCar in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.25.

HYRE stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.91. 471,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 242,818. The company has a market capitalization of $51.07 million, a P/E ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 2.23. HyreCar has a fifty-two week low of $0.88 and a fifty-two week high of $4.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.45.

HyreCar (NASDAQ:HYRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $5.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.55 million. HyreCar had a negative net margin of 80.33% and a negative return on equity of 175.96%. Equities analysts expect that HyreCar will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lynrock Lake LP lifted its position in shares of HyreCar by 84.0% during the fourth quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 1,428,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,758,000 after purchasing an additional 652,292 shares in the last quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HyreCar during the first quarter worth $237,000. Sage Rhino Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of HyreCar by 44.6% during the first quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 177,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 54,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of HyreCar by 300.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 61,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 46,166 shares in the last quarter. 37.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About HyreCar

HyreCar Inc operates a Web-based car-sharing marketplace in the United States. Its marketplace allows car owners to rent their idle cars to ride-sharing service drivers, such as Uber and Lyft drivers. The company has a strategic partnership with PassTime to deliver dealer-focused vehicle tracking and inventory management solution.

