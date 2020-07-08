Short Interest in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) Declines By 15.1%

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,430,000 shares, a decline of 15.1% from the June 15th total of 4,040,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,070,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days. Approximately 4.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several research firms have issued reports on IAC. TheStreet downgraded IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $316.00 to $369.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Barclays upped their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Nomura upped their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $296.00 to $323.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $296.73.

Shares of NASDAQ IAC traded up $2.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $125.61. The stock had a trading volume of 3,839,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,864,648. The company has a market capitalization of $10.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.19 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $261.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $232.45. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 52 week low of $100.22 and a 52 week high of $126.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.32.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. IAC/InterActiveCorp had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 2.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 3.1% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,504,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,193,000 after purchasing an additional 106,478 shares during the period. Aristeia Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 33.0% in the first quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 2,070,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,113,000 after acquiring an additional 513,537 shares during the period. Farallon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 41.8% in the fourth quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,066,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,786,000 after acquiring an additional 609,000 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,743,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,260,000 after acquiring an additional 481,870 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 1.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,652,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,126,000 after acquiring an additional 20,990 shares during the period. 89.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IAC/InterActiveCorp, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and Internet company in the United States and internationally. The company's Match Group segment provides subscription dating products under the Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs and Hinge, and other brands.

