Short Interest in International Bancshares Corp (NASDAQ:IBOC) Declines By 16.2%

International Bancshares Corp (NASDAQ:IBOC) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 791,200 shares, a decline of 16.2% from the June 15th total of 944,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 338,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IBOC. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in International Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth about $37,837,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in International Bancshares by 139.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 168,979 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,542,000 after buying an additional 98,361 shares during the period. Reinhart Partners Inc. raised its holdings in International Bancshares by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 351,542 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,449,000 after buying an additional 74,797 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in shares of International Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,459,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of International Bancshares by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 811,518 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,952,000 after purchasing an additional 61,057 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.86% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BidaskClub cut shares of International Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th.

International Bancshares stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 128,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,091. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.14. International Bancshares has a 12 month low of $15.60 and a 12 month high of $44.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 1.29.

International Bancshares (NASDAQ:IBOC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. International Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 29.42%.

About International Bancshares

International Bancshares Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and retail banking services. It accepts checking and saving deposits; and offers commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile, and other installment and term loans. The company also provides international banking services, including letters of credit, commercial and industrial loans, and foreign exchange.

