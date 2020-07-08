Short Interest in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Drops By 13.8%

Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,120,000 shares, a drop of 13.8% from the June 15th total of 11,740,000 shares. Approximately 3.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 8,460,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

LVS stock traded down $2.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.03. The stock had a trading volume of 5,078,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,479,047. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.37 and a beta of 1.59. Las Vegas Sands has a 52 week low of $33.30 and a 52 week high of $74.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25.

Get Las Vegas Sands alerts:

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The casino operator reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 28.49% and a net margin of 17.81%. The business’s revenue was down 51.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Las Vegas Sands will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 22,065,404 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,523,396,000 after acquiring an additional 240,033 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 1.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,371,524 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $865,179,000 after acquiring an additional 287,233 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 142.9% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,249,757 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $860,008,000 after acquiring an additional 11,914,610 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 3.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,950,074 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $634,930,000 after acquiring an additional 544,041 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 4.2% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,034,931 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $426,184,000 after acquiring an additional 404,083 shares during the period. 38.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LVS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $69.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.59.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and iconic Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

See Also: What are Institutional Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.