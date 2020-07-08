Short Interest in Life Storage Inc (NYSE:LSI) Decreases By 16.8%

Life Storage Inc (NYSE:LSI) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 956,800 shares, a drop of 16.8% from the June 15th total of 1,150,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 410,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In related news, Director David L. Rogers sold 14,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $1,269,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 104,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,441,270. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Life Storage alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LSI. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Life Storage by 615.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 63,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,147,000 after acquiring an additional 54,368 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Life Storage by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,253,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Life Storage by 138.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Life Storage during the fourth quarter worth $319,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Life Storage by 42.4% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 111,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,126,000 after acquiring an additional 33,330 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup raised Life Storage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Life Storage from $97.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 18th. Bank of America raised Life Storage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $126.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on Life Storage from $115.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.60.

Shares of LSI stock traded down $1.79 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $96.61. The company had a trading volume of 247,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 411,222. Life Storage has a 12 month low of $67.31 and a 12 month high of $119.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.89. The company has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.40.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.62). Life Storage had a net margin of 44.55% and a return on equity of 12.33%. The company had revenue of $146.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Life Storage will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 14th will be issued a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 13th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.16%.

About Life Storage

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 750 storage facilities in 28 states and Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

See Also: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Receive News & Ratings for Life Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Life Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.