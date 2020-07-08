Short Interest in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Declines By 14.9%

Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,330,000 shares, a decrease of 14.9% from the June 15th total of 8,610,000 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 6,230,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Shares of LOW stock traded down $0.73 on Tuesday, hitting $135.02. 2,991,401 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,865,041. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.05, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Lowe’s Companies has a 12 month low of $60.00 and a 12 month high of $138.25. The stock has a market cap of $102.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $129.49 and a 200 day moving average of $113.36.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.45. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 220.44% and a net margin of 6.17%. The business had revenue of $19.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies will post 6.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 22nd will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 21st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.46%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LOW. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 43.0% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 296 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 146.3% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 303 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 745.0% in the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 338 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LOW shares. Wedbush increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Gordon Haskett raised Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $151.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $149.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Cfra upped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $125.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.45.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

