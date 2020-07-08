Short Interest in Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) Decreases By 28.4%

Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 569,200 shares, a drop of 28.4% from the June 15th total of 795,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 111,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.1 days. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In other Luxfer news, Director Richard J. Hipple bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.61 per share, for a total transaction of $37,830.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LXFR. Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Luxfer during the fourth quarter valued at about $920,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Luxfer by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 510,244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,445,000 after purchasing an additional 33,399 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Luxfer by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 58,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 3,377 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Luxfer by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 53,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $997,000 after acquiring an additional 13,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in Luxfer by 108.2% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 27,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 14,246 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Luxfer in a report on Friday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.50 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Luxfer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. ValuEngine cut Luxfer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on Luxfer from $25.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd.

Luxfer stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.60. The company had a trading volume of 46,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,800. Luxfer has a 52 week low of $10.27 and a 52 week high of $25.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $393.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.11. Luxfer had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 3.07%. The company had revenue of $103.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.50 million. On average, analysts predict that Luxfer will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Luxfer Company Profile

Luxfer Holdings Plc is a technology company, which designs, manufactures, and supplies materials, components, and high-pressure gas-containment devices for healthcare, environmental, protection, and specialty end-markets. It operates through the Gas Cylinder and Elektron segments. The Gas Cylinders segment manufactures and markets high-pressure aluminum and composite cylinders, systems, and accessories under the Luxfer Gas Cylinders and Superform brands.

