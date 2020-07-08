Short Interest in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) Drops By 23.5%

ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,630,000 shares, a drop of 23.5% from the June 15th total of 2,130,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 760,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days. Currently, 2.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

MAN stock traded down $2.57 on Wednesday, reaching $66.86. 677,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 694,459. ManpowerGroup has a 12 month low of $49.57 and a 12 month high of $100.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $70.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 9.57, a PEG ratio of 16.98 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 15.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that ManpowerGroup will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st were given a $1.09 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. ManpowerGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.26%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MAN. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $92.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ManpowerGroup from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of ManpowerGroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.45.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MAN. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in ManpowerGroup by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,304,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $223,729,000 after purchasing an additional 21,015 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in ManpowerGroup in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,063,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in ManpowerGroup by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,296 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in ManpowerGroup by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 14,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its position in ManpowerGroup by 500.6% in the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 4,799 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.75% of the company’s stock.

ManpowerGroup Company Profile

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

