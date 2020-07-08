Short Interest in Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY) Decreases By 22.3%

Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 878,200 shares, a decrease of 22.3% from the June 15th total of 1,130,000 shares. Approximately 3.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 399,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Shares of MCY stock traded up $1.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $40.99. The company had a trading volume of 674,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 367,026. Mercury General has a 12 month low of $33.45 and a 12 month high of $65.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.33. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.34.

Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $954.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $927.89 million. Mercury General had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 1.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mercury General will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 10th. Mercury General’s payout ratio is 96.92%.

In other news, Chairman George Joseph purchased 103,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $36.12 per share, for a total transaction of $3,737,155.80. Also, CEO Gabriel Tirador purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $36.17 per share, for a total transaction of $108,510.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 41,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,504,454.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 462,563 shares of company stock worth $17,041,104. Corporate insiders own 34.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mercury General during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mercury General during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mercury General during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Mercury General during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Mercury General during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 41.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mercury General from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Raymond James lowered Mercury General from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd.

Mercury General Company Profile

Mercury General Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. The company also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical protection, fire, and umbrella insurance. Its automobile insurance products cover collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards; and homeowners' insurance products cover dwelling, liability, personal property, fire, and other hazards.

Featured Article: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

