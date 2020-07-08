Short Interest in Mosaic Co (NYSE:MOS) Decreases By 18.8%

Mosaic Co (NYSE:MOS) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,710,000 shares, a decrease of 18.8% from the June 15th total of 10,720,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,970,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days. Approximately 2.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Mosaic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $227,080,000. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its holdings in Mosaic by 212.5% during the first quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 5,329,551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $57,666,000 after buying an additional 3,624,327 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Mosaic by 40.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,941,661 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $96,749,000 after buying an additional 2,597,026 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its holdings in Mosaic by 160.3% during the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 3,789,349 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,001,000 after buying an additional 2,333,749 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Mosaic by 5.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,432,180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $296,815,000 after buying an additional 1,455,863 shares during the period. 72.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mosaic alerts:

Shares of MOS traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.87. 3,389,722 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,533,606. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.74 and a 200-day moving average of $15.02. Mosaic has a 52 week low of $6.50 and a 52 week high of $25.70. The stock has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.50, a PEG ratio of 43.71 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. Mosaic had a negative net margin of 15.91% and a negative return on equity of 0.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Mosaic will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 3rd. Mosaic’s payout ratio is 105.26%.

Several research firms have recently commented on MOS. Barclays reduced their price objective on Mosaic from $25.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Mosaic from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mosaic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on Mosaic from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.76.

Mosaic Company Profile

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and International Distribution. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names.

Read More: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.