Short Interest in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Drops By 14.4%

M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,080,000 shares, a decrease of 14.4% from the June 15th total of 2,430,000 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 985,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

In other M&T Bank news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.64, for a total transaction of $112,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,512.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in M&T Bank during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in M&T Bank during the first quarter valued at $48,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in M&T Bank by 49.5% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. New South Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in M&T Bank during the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in M&T Bank during the first quarter valued at $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MTB shares. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, June 5th. Nomura reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $107.00 price objective on shares of M&T Bank in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $98.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $79.30 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.32.

NYSE MTB traded down $3.38 on Tuesday, hitting $98.55. The stock had a trading volume of 661,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 962,827. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $106.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $129.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. M&T Bank has a 52-week low of $85.09 and a 52-week high of $174.67. The stock has a market cap of $12.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.22.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.38. M&T Bank had a net margin of 24.99% and a return on equity of 11.84%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.35 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that M&T Bank will post 7.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.46%. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is currently 32.00%.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

