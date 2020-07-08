Short Interest in New Home Company Inc (NYSE:NWHM) Decreases By 24.3%

New Home Company Inc (NYSE:NWHM) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 72,100 shares, a decline of 24.3% from the June 15th total of 95,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 152,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of New Home from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd.

NYSE:NWHM traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,411. New Home has a 1 year low of $0.94 and a 1 year high of $6.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.29 and a 200-day moving average of $3.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.54 million, a PE ratio of -4.54 and a beta of 2.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

New Home (NYSE:NWHM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The construction company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.05. New Home had a negative net margin of 2.13% and a positive return on equity of 1.45%. The company had revenue of $132.03 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of New Home during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in New Home in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in New Home by 9,689.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,033 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 30,716 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new position in New Home in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in New Home by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 47,784 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 3,590 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.15% of the company’s stock.

About New Home

The New Home Company Inc, a homebuilder, focuses on the design, construction, and sale of homes. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Fee Building. It builds and sells homes in metropolitan areas of California and Arizona, including Southern California, the San Francisco Bay area, metro Sacramento, and the greater Phoenix area.

