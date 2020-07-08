Short Interest in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Grows By 25.2%

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,430,000 shares, a growth of 25.2% from the June 15th total of 2,740,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,920,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen began coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Monday, May 4th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Bank of America downgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group cut Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Societe Generale restated a “sell” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Novo Nordisk A/S has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.00.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

NYSE NVO traded down $0.86 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $65.06. 1,596,340 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,835,700. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $65.48 and a 200-day moving average of $61.58. Novo Nordisk A/S has a one year low of $47.24 and a one year high of $68.71. The stock has a market cap of $156.26 billion, a PE ratio of 25.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 73.87% and a net margin of 31.91%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Davis R M Inc. increased its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 4,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 63.3% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 42,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,586,000 after purchasing an additional 16,649 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 4.0% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 47,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 65.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 159,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,621,000 after purchasing an additional 63,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 721,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,780,000 after purchasing an additional 9,937 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.69% of the company’s stock.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes Care and Obesity, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes Care and Obesity segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral anti-diabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

Read More: Compound Interest

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.