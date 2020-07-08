Short Interest in Steris PLC (NYSE:STE) Decreases By 8.8%

Steris PLC (NYSE:STE) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,240,000 shares, a decrease of 8.8% from the June 15th total of 1,360,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 672,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Steris in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Steris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $174.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on Steris from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Steris currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $172.00.

In other Steris news, Director Mohsen Sohi sold 3,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.12, for a total value of $528,138.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,198,025.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STE. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Steris during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Steris during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new stake in Steris during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Steris during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Steris by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 337 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. 88.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of STE traded down $0.96 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $150.82. The company had a trading volume of 487,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 697,165. Steris has a twelve month low of $105.69 and a twelve month high of $168.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $156.67 and its 200-day moving average is $151.29. The company has a market capitalization of $12.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.60 and a beta of 0.78.

Steris (NYSE:STE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.07. Steris had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 13.45%. The business had revenue of $822.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $788.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Steris will post 5.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Steris’s payout ratio is presently 26.24%.

Steris Company Profile

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operations of a sterile processing department; and equipment used in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

