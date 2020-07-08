Short Interest in Stewart Information Services Corp (NYSE:STC) Declines By 24.8%

Stewart Information Services Corp (NYSE:STC) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 324,000 shares, a decline of 24.8% from the June 15th total of 430,600 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 164,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

STC traded up $0.23 on Wednesday, reaching $31.69. The stock had a trading volume of 38,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,606. Stewart Information Services has a 12-month low of $20.26 and a 12-month high of $44.14. The company has a current ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.05. The company has a market cap of $751.43 million, a P/E ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 0.98.

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.34. Stewart Information Services had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 11.32%. The company had revenue of $439.90 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Stewart Information Services will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. Stewart Information Services’s payout ratio is 43.64%.

In other news, Director Matthew Morris sold 24,063 shares of Stewart Information Services stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.26, for a total transaction of $776,272.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 252,357 shares in the company, valued at $8,141,036.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Frederick H. Eppinger bought 10,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.54 per share, with a total value of $288,254.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,699,300.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,991 shares of company stock valued at $2,168,413 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Stewart Information Services during the fourth quarter worth about $6,436,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Stewart Information Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Stewart Information Services by 2,350.0% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 833 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Stewart Information Services by 111.7% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,228 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Stewart Information Services by 114.4% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,734 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459 shares during the last quarter. 91.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on STC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Stewart Information Services from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Stewart Information Services from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stewart Information Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th.

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction services. The company operates in two segments, Title Insurance and Related Services, and Ancillary Services and Corporate. The Title Insurance and Related Services segment is involved in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

